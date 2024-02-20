60°F
Courts

Suspect in Tupac Shakur killing appears in court

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 20, 2024 - 7:49 am
 
Updated February 20, 2024 - 9:11 am
Duane “Keffe D” Davis, who is accused of orchestrating the 1996 slaying of hip-ho ...
Duane “Keffe D” Davis, who is accused of orchestrating the 1996 slaying of hip-hop music icon Tupac Shakur, appears in court for a hearing at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP, Pool)

Duane “Keffe D” Davis, who is accused of orchestrating the killing of hip-hop icon Tupac Shakur, was back in court on Tuesday morning.

Davis, 60, appeared for the first time since he hired a private Henderson-based attorney Carl Arnold.

During Davis’ last court appearance in early January, District Judge Carli Kierny set his bail at $750,000. Although Davis’ former public defenders said they expected Davis to post bail, he has remained in custody at the Clark County Detention Center, jail records show.

Prosecutors have alleged that Davis, a reputed member of the South Side Crips, authorized the drive-by shooting that killed Shakur and injured Death Row Records CEO Marion “Suge” Knight near the Strip in September 1996.

The killing was part of a feud between the South Side Crips and the Mob Piru gang, and was in retaliation for a fight at the MGM Grand involving Shakur and Davis’ nephew, Orlando Anderson, prosecutors have said.

The Mob Piru gang has been tied to Death Row Records, while prosecutors have said the South Side Crips were associated with Bad Boy Records, the label that represented Christopher “Biggie” Wallace.

Davis has spoken publicly about the case in interviews posted to YouTube in recent years, and has written about his alleged involvement in his 2019 co-written book “Compton Street Legend.”

He has been charged with murder with a deadly weapon with the intent to promote, further or assist a criminal gang.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240.

