Teen sentenced to life in prison for fatal shooting on Fremont Street Experience

Ruben Robles was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole in 15 years for opening fire at the Fremont Street Experience, killing a man and wounding a bystander.

Ruben Robles, who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for a 2022 shooting at the Fremont Street Experience, appears at his sentencing hearing at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Ruben Robles, who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for a 2022 shooting at the Fremont Street Experience, speaks to his attorney at his sentencing hearing at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Ruben Robles, who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for a 2022 shooting at the Fremont Street Experience, appears at his sentencing hearing at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Chief Deputy District Attorney Binu Palal addresses the court at a sentencing for Ruben Robles, who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for a 2022 shooting at the Fremont Street Experience, at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Clark County District Court Judge Tierra Jones presides over the sentencing of Ruben Robles, who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for a 2022 shooting at the Fremont Street Experience, at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Ruben Robles, who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for a 2022 shooting at the Fremont Street Experience, appears at his sentencing hearing at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Defense attorney Ashley Sisolak addresses the court at a sentencing for her client Ruben Robles, who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for a 2022 shooting at the Fremont Street Experience, at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Raymond Renova Sr., father to victim Raymond Reno Jr., speaks at the sentencing for Ruben Robles, who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for the 2022 shooting of Raymond Jr. at the Fremont Street Experience, at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Joanne Renova, stepmother to victim Raymond Renova, speaks at the sentencing for Ruben Robles, who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for the 2022 shooting of Raymond at the Fremont Street Experience, at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Ruben Robles, who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for a 2022 shooting at the Fremont Street Experience, appears at his sentencing hearing at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Ruben Robles, who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for a 2022 shooting at the Fremont Street Experience, speaks to his attorney at his sentencing hearing at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

A teenager was sentenced to life is prison with the possibility of parole on Thursday for shooting and killing a 23-year-old man at the Fremont Street Experience in 2022.

Ruben Robles, 18, pleaded guilty in November to second-degree murder and assault for opening fire during a fight at the downtown tourist attraction, fatally shooting Raymond Renova and injuring a bystander. Police have said that Robles was part of a group of people who instigated the fight near Binion’s in June 2022.

During a sentencing hearing on Thursday, Chief Deputy District Attorney Binu Palal said that the killing was “one of the most senseless crimes that I’ve seen in my career.”

“This case is about a toxic culture of juveniles, firearms and somebody looking for a fight,” Palal said.

District Judge Tierra Jones sentenced Robles to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 15 years.

Police said that Renova was with his cousin, who was attacked during the fight. Renova pulled out a knife to defend his cousin when Robles shot him, according to an arrest warrant.

Renova’s sister testified to a grand jury in July 2022 that she saw her cousin get “jumped,” but that she didn’t see what could have led up to the fight. Renova’s cousin testified to the grand jury that he only remembered being knocked unconscious and that he was not involved in an argument before the fight, according to court transcripts.

Robles, who was 16 at the time of the shooting, was arrested days later. A second man, 21-year-old Fabian Carmona, was arrested a month after the shooting and was accused of throwing the first punch that started the fight.

Carmona pleaded guilty to battery with a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm, and was sentenced in April to between four years and 12 years, six months in prison.

Robles apologized to Renova’s family before the judge ordered his sentence on Thursday.

“I’m very remorseful for what happened,” Robles said. “I’m ready to do my time and become a better man.”

Renova’s father, Raymond Renova Sr., told the judge that his son was highly protective of his family. He said that his son had his own troubles, and had spent a year in jail, but had turned his life around before he was killed.

“I don’t think Raymond would have gotten involved with anything if it wasn’t somebody from his family,” Raymond Renova Sr. said. “So it was really him just loving his family and just wanting to be there for his cousin, who was of course getting beat down.”

Renova’s family described him as a loving, creative person who aspired to be a tattoo artist. His stepmother, Joanne Renova, said that he loved reptiles and owned a pet iguana that he trained to walk on a leash.

She said she was leaning on her faith to forgive Robles for killing her stepson.

“But forgiving doesn’t mean forgetting,” she added. “We can’t forget what was taken from us.”

Before issuing the sentence, Jones said she she hopes that Renova’s family uses their faith to find some closure.

“This family is hoping that you use this, Mr. Robles, as an experience to turn your life around,” the judge said. “And I certainly hope that you do the same.”

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240.