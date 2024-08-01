Teens reach deal in fatal beating of Rancho student

Four teenagers who were charged with murder as adults in connection with the fatal beating of a Rancho High School student will instead face voluntary manslaughter charges in juvenile court.

Dontral Beaver, center, appears in court during a pre trial conference at the Regional Justice Center, on Thursday, Aug 1, 2024, in Las Vegas. Beaver is one of the nine teenagers who were arrested in connection with Lewis’ death, after he was attacked on Nov. 1 outside of Rancho High School’s campus. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Treavion Randolph appears in court during a pre trial conference at the Regional Justice Center, on Thursday, Aug 1, 2024, in Las Vegas. Randolph is one of the nine teenagers who were arrested in connection with Lewis’ death, after he was attacked on Nov. 1 outside of Rancho High School’s campus. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Gianni Robinson appears in court with his attorney Robert Draskovich during a pre trial conference at the Regional Justice Center, on Thursday, Aug 1, 2024, in Las Vegas. Robinson is one of the nine teenagers who were arrested in connection with Lewis’ death, after he was attacked on Nov. 1 outside of Rancho High School’s campus. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Damien Hernandez leaves the courtroom after a pre trial conference at the Regional Justice Center, on Thursday, Aug 1, 2024, in Las Vegas. Hernandez is one of the nine teenagers who were arrested in connection with Lewis’ death, after he was attacked on Nov. 1 outside of Rancho High School’s campus. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A photo of Jonathan Lewis Jr. is seen on a poster at a vigil held in Las Vegas on November 22, 2022. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

Dontral Beaver, second left, and Treavion Randolph, second right, appear in court during a pre trial conference at the Regional Justice Center, on Thursday, Aug 1, 2024, in Las Vegas. Beaver and Randolph are two of the nine teenagers who were arrested in connection with Lewis’ death, after he was attacked on Nov. 1 outside of Rancho High School’s campus. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Four teenagers who were charged with murder in the fatal beating of a Rancho High School student will no longer be tried as adults, after they agreed on Thursday to a voluntary manslaughter plea.

Treavion Randolph, 16, Dontral Beaver, 16, Damien Hernandez, 18, and Gianni Robinson, 17, will be sent back to juvenile court and will face an undetermined length of imprisonment in a juvenile detention center, attorneys announced Thursday during a hearing in front of District Judge Tierra Jones.

“If for any reason it does not work out down in juvenile court or someone backs out, the offer is contingent on everyone’s acceptance,” Chief Deputy District Attorney John Giordani said, adding that if anyone rescinds on the deal, all four of the teenagers will again face charges as adults.

The four were charged with second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit battery in the death of 17-year-old Jonathan Lewis. They made up four of the nine teenagers who were arrested in connection with Lewis’ death, after he was attacked on Nov. 1 outside of Rancho High School’s campus.

Investigators have said that Lewis was attacked by a group of up to 10 teenagers in an alleyway near the school. The fatal beating was captured on video that showed the teens stomping, kicking and punching Lewis until he fell unconscious.

Lewis died of his injuries six days later.

Five other teenagers who were arrested, one as young as 13, remained in the juvenile court system due to their age. Multiple have admitted guilty to a voluntary manslaughter charge in the juvenile system.

Defense attorney Robert Draskovich, who represents Robinson, said he expects to argue for his client to be released on credit for time already served in custody.

“We don’t anticipate this being on my client’s record as an adult,” Draskovich said Thursday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240.