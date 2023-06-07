‘Terrible pain’: Judge orders life in prison for slaying of missing Henderson woman

A Las Vegas judge sentenced a man to life in prison without the possibility of parole for killing a missing Henderson woman nearly three years ago.

Philip O’Reilly looks to the floor as a letter from his daughter is read to the court during his sentencing on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Susanne Beardall, the mother of murder victims Cheryl Beardall, wearing a shirt displaying her daughter's picture, returns back to her seat after delivering her victim impact statement during the sentencing of Philip O’Reilly, 37, left, who pleaded guilty to killing his missing girlfriend Beardall and revealed the location of her body, on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Philip O’Reilly, 37, who pleaded guilty to killing his missing girlfriend Cheryl Beardall and revealed the location of her body, appears in court during his sentencing at the Regional Justice Center, on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Susanne Beardall, the mother of Cheryl Beardall, wipes away a tear during the sentencing of Philip O’Reilly on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Philip O’Reilly waits to be sentenced on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Philip O’Reilly, left, lean in to listen to Chief Deputy Public Defender David Westbrook as Susanne Beardall, the mother of Cheryl Beardall, speaks about the death of her daughter during O’Reilly’s sentencing on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Family members of a murder victim Cheryl Beardall attend the sentencing of Philip O’Reilly, 37, who pleaded guilty to killing his missing girlfriend Beardall and revealed the location of her body, at the Regional Justice Center, on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Chief Deputy Public defender David Westbrook, left, talks to Philip O’Reilly before his sentencing on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Friends and family of Cheryl Beardall get emotional as Susanne Beardall speaks about her daughter during the sentencing of Philip O’Reilly on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Chief Deputy Public defender David Westbrook, right, preps Philip O’Reilly before his sentencing on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Las Vegas judge sentenced a man to life in prison on Wednesday for killing his missing girlfriend nearly three years ago.

Cherllyn Beardall’s body has never been found, but Philip O’Reilly, 37, told prosecutors the location of her body when he pleaded guilty to a murder charge in April to avoid prosecutors continuing to seek the death penalty against him.

Susanne Beardall, Cherllyn Beardall’s mother, said that her daughter’s killer had “worked to destroy” her family when he lied to police and family members about the woman’s whereabouts.

“Knowing what a deceitful, dreadful person he is, I do not believe that he has even told the truth about what he did with my daughter’s body,” the victim’s mother said during an emotional sentencing hearing on Wednesday. “I guess I’ll never know.”

Following the hearing, Chief Deputy District Attorney Marc DiGiacomo said O’Reilly told police he had dismembered 34-year-old Beardall and spread her body parts throughout dumpsters in the southeast Las Vegas Valley. DiGiacomo said authorities do not expect to be able to recover her remains.

The Clark County coroner’s office has previously identified her as Cheryl Beardall.

District Judge Michelle Leavitt sentenced O’Reilly to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Police had linked O’Reilly to his girlfriend’s death through records on social media, a rental truck company and the woman’s phone. Beardall, who shared a young child with O’Reilly, was last seen alive around July 2020.

Around the time police were first contacted about Beardall’s disappearance, O’Reilly had searched the web for “torture chamber,” “longest torture sessions,” “CIA torture,” “slowest historical torture” and “broken ribs,” according to transcripts of a grand jury hearing.

Beardall’s children had testified that she was routinely the victim of physical abuse and had been whipped with a dog leash. They testified that they had seen their mother beaten and bloody but still alive in their home before her disappearance.

The children told police O’Reilly moved them to North Las Vegas and claimed that their mother had taken drugs and was missing.

O’Reilly faced two counts of child abuse charges in connection with alleged abuse Beardall’s children endured, although the charges were dismissed with the guilty plea agreement, court records show. Prosecutors also agreed to dismiss 27 counts of lewdness, child abuse and sexual assault of a minor that stem from sexual attacks on two children dating back a decade before Beardall went missing.

In March, O’Reilly was charged with four counts of solicitation to commit murder and accused of attempting to hire another inmate to kill witnesses in the murder case, court records show. Prosecutors also agreed to dismiss those charges in the plea agreement.

Family members said Wednesday that Beardall was a kind, compassionate woman who loved being a mother.

Beardall’s aunt, Jessica Knuutila, told the judge that her niece’s children should not have had to live through the trauma that O’Reilly put them through. She read a letter from Beardall and O’Reilly’s 5-year-old daughter, who wrote that she misses play tag and hide-and-seek with her mom.

“I want him to always stay in jail forever so he can’t kill any more people, so he can’t hurt me anymore,” Knuutila read from the girl’s statement. “He was a very mean daddy to us, but now he’s not our daddy anymore.”

Beardall’s teenage son, Achilles Simpson, also told the judge he wanted O’Reilly to be sentenced to life in prison without parole. He said that many good memories he has of his mother have been “stripped away.”

“All I can remember is the terrible pain we had to tolerate,” he said.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.