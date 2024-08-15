Testimony resumes in trial over reporter’s slaying — WATCH LIVE

As testimony continued Thursday, former Metropolitan Police Department detective Cliff Mogg was questioned for just over 30 minutes.

New murder charge for man accused in shooting of security guard

Robert Telles waits at the defense table in court as his attorneys meet with the judge at the bench on the third day of his murder trial at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Wednesday, August 14, 2024. Telles, a former Clark County public administrator, is charged in the murder of Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative journalist Jeff German. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal, Pool)

Former Metropolitan Police Department detective Cliff Mogg testifies on the witness stand on the third day of the murder trial for Robert Telles at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Wednesday, August 14, 2024. Telles, a former Clark County public administrator, is charged in the murder of Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative journalist Jeff German. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal, Pool)

Chief Deputy District Attorney Christopher Hamner show the jury similarities between the suspect’s vehicle and Robert Telles’ vehicle during testimony from former Metropolitan Police Department detective Cliff Mogg on the third day of the murder trial for Robert Telles at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Wednesday, August 14, 2024. Telles, a former Clark County public administrator, is charged in the murder of Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative journalist Jeff German. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal, Pool)

Former Metropolitan Police Department detective Cliff Mogg is questioned on the witness stand by defense attorney Robert Draskovich on the fourth day of the murder trial for Robert Telles at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Thursday, August 15, 2024. Telles, a former Clark County public administrator, is charged in the murder of Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative journalist Jeff German. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal, Pool)

Testimony resumed Thursday in the murder trial of a former elected official accused in the slaying of Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German.

Prosecutors have accused Robert Telles, 47, of stabbing and killing German, 69, on Sept. 2, 2022, over articles the journalist had written about Telles’ conduct as Clark County Public Administrator.

On Wednesday, former Metropolitan Police Department detective Cliff Mogg offered jurors a glimpse into details of the investigation into the killing, explaining how he tracked the movement of the suspect’s maroon Yukon Denali through surveillance footage from businesses and homes near the crime scene and Telles’ home.

Mogg was among eight witnesses questioned Wednesday, after opening statements from both sides.

As testimony continued Thursday, Telles’ defense attorney, Robert Draskovich, questioned Mogg for just over 30 minutes. Draskovich asked Mogg how he narrowed the search to Telles’ red Yukon Denali, out of all of the Yukon Denalis in the Clark County area.

The suspect’s vehicle was captured on video in German’s neighborhood without a license plate. Mogg testified that a license plate appears on the vehicle after German was killed, as the driver moved toward Telles’ neighborhood.

“At no point in time do we have any capture of a red Denali parked, and there’s a license plate being either removed or put upon it, correct?” Draskovich asked.

“There is not,” Mogg said.

Mogg testified that police determined there are over 100 Denalis in the Clark County area, but police then narrowed the list to Yukon Denalis, and red Yukon Denalis.

Draskovich continually questioned Mogg about the suspect’s vehicle, and how police were sure it matched Telles’ vehicle. Mogg said he went to Telles’ home when a search warrant was executed, and saw for himself the red Yukon Denali registered to Telles’ wife.

“That absolutely confirmed my belief that Mr. Telles’ vehicle was the one used in the commission of Jeffrey German’s murder,” Mogg said.

On Wednesday, Mogg testified that the suspect’s vehicle and Telles’ vehicle had similarly tinted windows, and a similar “light spot” near the front windshield.

While questioning Mogg, Draskovich said he would let the jury determine if the spot was the sun reflecting off of the car.

Prosecutors did not question Mogg further. The trial paused for lunch and is set to resume at 1 p.m.

Telles is accused of “lying in wait” for German outside of the reporter’s home in the 7200 block of Bronze Circle on Sept. 2, 2022.

During opening statements, Chief Deputy District Attorney Pamela Weckerly told jurors that before the slaying, Telles had downloaded Google images of German’s house and had searched for information on German’s car.

Telles has maintained he was framed for German’s killing. Prosecutors have pointed to “overwhelming” evidence against Telles, including his DNA found underneath German’s fingernails.

Defense attorney Robert Draskovich focused on Telles as a public official trying to expose corruption within his office. Draskovich tried to cast doubt that Telles had killed German, saying cellphone data did not place Telles at the reporter’s home the day he was slain, and that “losing a job is not a motive for murder.”

Mogg suggested that Telles’ phone was at his home the morning German was killed.

A neighbor’s video surveillance showed German confronting someone on the side of the house. The video, taken from across the street, showed a distant image of German appearing to struggle with the person.

Prosecutors have said they expect to call about 20 witnesses, while Draskovich has said he will call about 12.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240.