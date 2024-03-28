Trial date set for suspect in judge attack

Deobra Redden, who was seen in a viral video attacking a District Court judge, waived his right to a speedy trial during a court hearing on Thursday.

Defense attorney Carl Arnold, right, and Prosecutor John Giordani, center, prepare to leave a courtroom as Deobra Redden, left, who was captured on video attacking a Las Vegas judge in January, is led out of a courtroom after his status check at the Regional Justice Center, on Thursday, March 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

District Court Judge Susan Johnson presides over Deobra Redden's, who was captured on video attacking a Las Vegas judge in January, status check at the Regional Justice Center, on Thursday, March 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Deobra Redden, who was captured on video attacking a Las Vegas judge in January, appears in court during a status check at the Regional Justice Center, on Thursday, March 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Deobra Redden, who was captured on video attacking a Las Vegas judge in January, is led into a courtroom during a status check at the Regional Justice Center, on Thursday, March 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A Las Vegas judge set a trial date on Thursday for a man seen in a viral video launching himself across a courtroom and attacking a different judge earlier this year.

Deobra Redden, 31, has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to charges including attempted murder, battery, extortion by threat, intimidating a public officer, and willful or wanton disregard for the safety of persons. He is accused of attacking District Judge Mary Kay Holthus in January, during a hearing when Holthus was going to sentence him for an attempted battery charge.

During a brief court hearing on Thursday, Redden’s defense attorney, Carol Arnold, said he is still reviewing evidence and medical records in the case. He said Redden was waiving his right to a speedy trial.

“Mr. Redden, do you understand this?” District Judge Susan Johnson asked.

“Yes, I do,” Redden replied.

Johnson scheduled a trial for Redden on Sept. 3.

Arnold has previously said that Redden, who has been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia, did not know what he was doing when he launched himself at Holthus during the sentencing hearing in January. He said that Redden had not been taking his medication leading up to the day when he attacked the judge, and that he was under a “delusional state.”

Redden jumped over the defense table, ran across the courtroom and launched himself over the judge’s bench after Holthus said she would not be sentencing him to probation. He is accused of tackling Holthus, slamming her head against a wall and pulling her hair, police have said.

An attorney, clerk and uniformed officer pulled Redden off Holthus, and a courtroom marshal who ran after Redden suffered a head injury and dislocated shoulder after tripping into the judge’s bench, police said.

Johnson ordered Redden to appear in court again for a status check on June 25.

