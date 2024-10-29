Trotter found guilty of murder in Circus Circus death penalty trial

Julius Trotter, 37, facing the death penalty in connection with a double homicide in a Circus Circus hotel room more than six years ago.

Julius Trotter, who is accused of fatally stabbing two Vietnamese tour leaders at Circus Circus in 2018, appears in court with his attorney Lisa Rasmussen during his death penalty trial at the Regional Justice Center, on Monday, Oct. 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Julius Trotter, who is accused of fatally stabbing two Vietnamese tour leaders at Circus Circus in 2018, left, appears in court with his attorney Ozzie Fumo during his death penalty trial at the Regional Justice Center, on Monday, Oct. 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A Las Vegas jury has found a 37-year-old man guilty of killing two Vietnamese tour leaders in their Circus Circus hotel room in 2018.

Jurors will now decide whether 37-year-old Julius Trotter should die for the murders.

Trotter faced two counts of murder with a deadly weapon, two counts of robbery with a deadly weapon and burglary with a deadly weapon. He was accused of breaking into a hotel room with a broken lock at the Circus Circus and fatally stabbing tourists Sang Nghia and Khuong Nguyen on June 1, 2018.

The jury began deliberating late Monday afternoon and resumed Tuesday morning.

Prosecutors argued that Trotter broke into the room during a “door push,” while he was trying to find easily accessible hotel rooms to steal tourists’ belongings.

Trotter was seen on surveillance footage in a Circus Circus elevator in the two Nghia and Nguyen were staying in. About 45 minutes later, surveillance footage captured him returning to his room and quickly checking out. He then stopped at an ATM and checked into the Palms casino, where he began gambling.

He was arrested days later in Chino, California, where he and his ex-girlfriend had led police on a car chase, prosecutors said.

Lisa Rasmussen, one of Trotter’s defense attorneys, said during closing arguments that there was not enough forensic evidence tying Trotter to the hotel room where Nghia and Nguyen were killed. She said Trotter’s DNA and fingerprints were not found in the hotel room.

Police found stolen items belonging to Nghia and Nguyen with Trotter when he was arrested. A pair of shoes found with him also had traces of the victims’ blood, along with Trotter’s DNA.

Defense attorneys argued that Trotter wears a different shoe size than the shoes with blood on them. Trotter testified to the jury last week that he received the victims’ belongings and sneakers from a friend who occasionally sells him stolen good for resale.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240.