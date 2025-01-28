Tupac slaying suspect accused of ‘mutual combat’ with inmate

Duane Davis, who is also facing a murder charge in connection with the killing of Tupac Shakur, appeared in court Tuesday in a separate battery case.

Duane Davis fist bumps another person in custody as he leaves Clark County District Court after a hearing on a motion to dismiss all charges in his case filed by his attorney Carl E.G. Arnold at the Regional Justice Center on Jan. 21, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Pool Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The man accused of ordering the 1996 drive-by shooting that killed hip hop icon Tupac Shakur appeared in court on Tuesday for a separate battery case.

Duane Davis, 61, is accused of fighting with another inmate while at the Clark County Detention Center, defense attorney Carl Arnold told the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

“The report says it’s a mutual combat,” Arnold said.

Davis, wearing a blue jail uniform and standing next to his attorney while in handcuffs, appeared for a brief hearing in front of Justice of the Peace Harmony Letizia on Tuesday morning. She said his bail in the battery case would remain at $50,000.

Letizia ordered Davis back to court on Feb. 11.

Davis, a reported member of the South Side Crips, is accused of ordering the drive-by shooting near the Strip that killed Shakur and injured Death Row Records CEO Marion “Suge” Knight. The shooting was allegedly part of an ongoing feud between the South Side Crips and the Bloods-associated Mob Piru gang, and was in retaliation for a fight at the MGM Grand involving Shakur, Knight, and Davis’ nephew Orlando Anderson.

The South Side Crips were associated with the Bay Boy Records label owned by Sean “Diddy” Combs, while the Mob Piru gang was tied to Death Row Records, prosecutors have said.

Davis has been in the county jail since he was indicted on a murder charge in connection with Shakur’s killing. His bail in the murder case remains at $750,000.

