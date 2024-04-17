Why man accused of stalking Lombardo won’t face a trial

Stanley Weaver II was accused of stalking Gov. Joe Lombardo and members of family because he believed Lombardo had killed his neighbor.

District Judge Christy Craig presides over a competency hearing for Stanley Weaver, accused of stalking and harassing Gov. Joe Lombardo and his family, at the Regional Justice Center on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Chief Deputy District Attorney Jay Raman, right seated, listens as Attorney Robert Jennings Schmidt, left, representing Stanley Weaver, accused of stalking and harassing Gov. Joe Lombardo and his family, addresses the court during a competency hearing at the Regional Justice Center on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A man accused of stalking Gov. Joe Lombardo and his family has been deemed incompetent to face charges.

Stanley Weaver II, 28, was indicted last month on two counts of aggravated stalking, three counts of stalking with use of the internet, two counts of malicious destruction of property and first-degree arson.

Following a competency evaluation, two psychiatrists have determined that Weaver is incompetent to stand trial. During a court hearing on Wednesday, District Judge Christy Craig ordered him to undergo mental health care at a state psychiatric hospital until his competency is restored.

Weaver declined to be transported and did not appear for a video call from the Clark County Detention Center during Wednesday’s hearing.

Prosecutors have accused Weaver of stalking Lombardo and his family over the past few months because he believed that Lombardo killed his upstairs neighbor, even though his neighbor was alive and had moved away to avoid Weaver’s harassing behavior. Weaver posted videos of his actions on social media and contacted up to a hundred of Lombardo’s step-daughter’s contacts on social media.

On March 3, Weaver went to a Las Vegas neighborhood to find the home of a relative of Lombardo’s, and ended up throwing a rock at a home and breaking a window, police said. He is also accused of attempting to burn down his apartment by starting a fire in his bedroom.

