Woman enters plea in crash that killed North Las Vegas detective

A woman pleaded no contest to vehicular manslaughter charges Thursday in connection with a crash that killed North Las Vegas Police Detective Chad Parque.

Chad Parque (North Las Vegas Police Department)

A woman pleaded no contest to vehicular manslaughter charges Thursday in connection with a crash that killed North Las Vegas Police Detective Chad Parque.

According to her plea agreement, Kokoe Akouete-Ekoue, 64, must undergo 30 days of house arrest, pay a $1,000 fine and surrender her driver’s license. She also received a six-month jail sentence, which will be suspended as long as she completes the terms of the negotiation and stays out of trouble for six months, defense attorney Roger Bailey said.

Parque, 32, was on duty when he was hit on Jan. 6, 2017, while exiting North Las Vegas Justice Court’s parking lot. He died from his injuries a day later.

“It’s a tragedy on all sides,” Chief Deputy District Attorney Eric Bauman said.

He added that those involved “mourned the loss of such an honorable member of the law enforcement community, loved by everyone.”

A complaint against Akouete-Ekoue alleged that the fatal crash was caused by “an act or omission that constitutes simple negligence.” The woman was driving south in the northbound lanes of Martin Luther King Boulevard, near Carey Avenue, when she crashed into Parque’s car, according to police.

The 10-year North Las Vegas police veteran had to be cut out of his vehicle.

Parque was honored with a memorial placard displayed on a wall in the heart of the courthouse’s lobby.

It reads: “Beloved husband, father, son, friend and dedicated police officer. Chad served the community of North Las Vegas with honor, integrity and distinction.”

Contact David Ferrara at dferrara@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-1039. Follow @randompoker on Twitter.