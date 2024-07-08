°F
weather icon can not load weather
Las Vegas
Courts

Woman pleads guilty to DUI crash that killed teenager, stepfather

Cynthia Phelps, charged in a DUI crash that left two dead, including a 14-year-old boy on Bould ...
Cynthia Phelps, charged in a DUI crash that left two dead, including a 14-year-old boy on Boulder Highway, appears in court during her arraignment at the Regional Justice Center, on Thursday, April 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Cynthia Phelps (Metropolitan Police Department)
Cynthia Phelps (Metropolitan Police Department)
Cynthia Phelps, charged in a DUI crash that left two dead, including a 14-year-old boy on Bould ...
Cynthia Phelps, charged in a DUI crash that left two dead, including a 14-year-old boy on Boulder Highway, appears in court during her arraignment at the Regional Justice Center, on Thursday, April 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
More Stories
Jarquan Tiffith, charged in the killing of Angelina “Angie” Erives, appears in court during ...
Man sentenced in 11-year-old girl’s killing in shooting of mistaken NLV house
A man who declined to be named stands up next to family and friends and addresses the judge dur ...
‘Can he sit in jail?’ Father of crash victims confronts judge, attorney
Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said in a statement to the Review-Journal that the ...
Ex-cop facing ‘unusual,’ possibly unconstitutional criminal charge
Law office shooting victim’s father continues as guardian of children’s estates
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 8, 2024 - 1:42 pm
 

A 64-year-old woman accused of crashing her car into a family of five waiting at a bus stop, killing a teenage boy and his stepfather, pleaded guilty on Monday to DUI.

Cynthia Phelps told District Judge Ronald Israel that she was pleading guilty to two counts of DUI resulting in death and one count of DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm. Police said Phelps was driving her Kia Rio the wrong way on Boulder Highway on April 17 when she crashed into the family, who were standing on the sidewalk by a bus stop near Sahara Avenue.

Phelps told police that she thought she had a seizure and couldn’t remember the crash, according to an arrest report. The report noted she had a “strong odor” of alcohol following the crash.

She was also accused of accelerating about 20 mph over the 45 mph speed limit, and police said she did not try to brake before crashing into the bus stop.

Robert Higgins, 42, was killed along with his 14-year-old stepson, Erik McPherson, who was a student at Cortney Junior High School. The boy’s mother, Amber Reedy, was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following the crash.

The woman’s two other children, a 11-year-old girl and a 8-year-old boy, were also seriously injured in the crash.

Phelps wore headphones in order to hear during Monday’s court hearing. She spoke through a microphone when she told the judge she understood the charges she was pleading to.

Israel said she faces a sentence of two to 20 years in prison, plus a fine of $2,000 to $5,000, for each DUI count. The judge will determine if Phelps will serve the sentences at the same time, or consecutively.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Aug. 19.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Prosecutors reviewing slain Review-Journal reporter’s devices
recommend 2
Former assemblyman’s attorney asks for competency evaluation
recommend 3
Man sues after arrest, dismissed DUI charge: ‘It was a rush to judgment’
recommend 4
‘Can he sit in jail?’ Father of crash victims confronts judge, attorney
recommend 5
‘Defendants were raising funds to steal’: Purported billionaire, associates face lawsuit
recommend 6
Guardianship dispute emerges over baby of couple killed in Summerlin law office shooting