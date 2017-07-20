Decision on parole for O.J. Simpson just hours away

Notorious Nevada prison inmate will be able to testify on his behalf at state Board of Parole hearing after serving nearly nine years for a 2007 robbery of two sports memorabilia dealers at Las Vegas casino.

CARSON CITY — Within hours, former football star and notorious Nevada prison inmate O.J. Simpson will know if he can walk out of the Lovelock Correctional Center a free man on Oct. 1.

Four members of the state Board of Parole Commissioners — the same four who granted Simpson parole in 2013 from some of the convictions stemming from a 2007 Las Vegas robbery of two sports memorabilia dealers — will make the call at a hearing that begins at 10 a.m. today.

Media from around the country are in Carson City, where the board will meet, and at Lovelock prison, 130 miles to the east, to chronicle the hearing.

Simpson, 70, will attend the hearing from Lovelock, and will be able to testify on his own behalf. Others will also speak in support, and victims can testify if they chose to do so.

Attending in Lovelock will be Simpson’s attorney, Malcolm LaVergne of Las Vegas; daughter Arnelle Simpson, 48, of Fresno, California; sister Shirley Baker, of Sacramento, California; and friend, Tom Scotto, 55, of Naples, Florida.

A victim in the case, Bruce Fromong, 63, of North Las Vegas, planned to attend. He is a sports collectibles dealer and longtime Simpson acquaintance who is now marketing photos signed by himself and Simpson. The other memorabilia seller, Alfred Beardsley, died in November 2015.

Fromong has said he and Simpson have made amends and that he intends to speak in favor of Simpson’s parole.

Most observers expect Simpson to be granted parole. Simpson is believed to have been a model inmate, serving as a role model to other prisoners at the medium security facility. The board will get an update on his behavior in prison at the hearing.

The board is expected to make a decision within minutes of completing the hearing. Four votes will be needed to grant parole. If there is a split among the members, two other commissioners will be available in Las Vegas to cast votes as well.

If granted parole, Simpson will have served nearly nine years for the Las Vegas incident, which came years after the reason for his notoriety — his trial for the murders of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and Ronald Goldman, in one of the most celebrated criminal trials in American history.

Simpson was found not guilty by a Los Angeles jury in 1995 of the 1994 deaths. But a jury in a civil trial in 1997 ordered Simpson to pay $25 million in punitive damages to the families of Simpson and Goldman after finding him liable for the murders.

Before those deaths, Simpson — known also by his nickname, “The Juice” — was one of the best known and liked former athletes in America, regularly appearing in films and TV commercials.

Simpson is serving a 9- to 33-year sentence for the 2007 robbery.

Contact Sean Whaley at swhaley@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-3820. Follow @seanw801 on Twitter.