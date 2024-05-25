Driver ‘intentionally’ hits someone with vehicle near downtown Las Vegas

A person suffered life-threatening injuries after they were intentionally struck by a vehicle near downtown Las Vegas, according to police.

A person suffered life-threatening injuries after they were intentionally struck by a vehicle Friday evening near downtown Las Vegas, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police were called about 5:45 p.m. to a neighborhood at 17 Street and Bonita Avenue.

Lt. Aaron Lee said that two people were in a “domestic dispute” when one of them hit the other with a vehicle.

The victim was rushed to a hospital in critical condition and the other person was taken into custody, Lee said.

Additional details were not immediately available.

