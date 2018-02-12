Driver who ran red light sentenced in deadly Las Vegas crash

Moroni Calvo, 41, who pleaded guilty to vehicular manslaughter for accelerating through a red light on April 25, 2016, killing Quirino “Kenny” Ortega. On Wednesday, Calvo was sentenced the maximum penalty: six months of confinement at the Clark County Detention Center.

Leslie Ortega, 65, visits a memorial for her late husband near the scene of a 2016 car accident at the intersection of Nellis Boulevard and Washington Avenue in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018. Quirino Ortega was killed after a driver accelerated through a red light, creating a chain reaction that caused a box trailer to crush his 1997 Ford Escort. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @DreaCornejo

Leslie Ortega embraces her granddaughter, Faith Hubbard, after the sentencing of Moroni Calvo at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018. “Six months in jail is all that can be given,” said Ortega. “But my sentence is forever, missing his sweet smile and the sound of his laughter.” Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @DreaCornejo

Faith Hubbard, 19, visits a memorial for her grandfather at a community garden in Winterwood Village in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018. Hubbard survived the accident that killed her grandfather, but suffered from nine broken ribs, two fractured pelvises, a popped lung and a ruined spleen that needed removal. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @DreaCornejo

Leslie Ortega is consoled by her lawyer, Ben Cloward, during the sentencing of Moroni Calvo at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018. "The defendant made a choice that resulted in my husband being crushed to death and my granddaughter in critical condition," she said. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @DreaCornejo

A memorial for Quirino Ortega is decorated by his widow, Leslie Ortega, and granddaughter, Faith Hubbard, at a community garden in Winterwood Village in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @DreaCornejo

Leslie Ortega tears up while watching home videos of her late husband, who she nicknamed Nino, at her home in Winterwood Village in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018. The couple was married for 34 years. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @DreaCornejo

Faith Hubbard clutches her stomach to apply pressure while she eats at her home in Winterwood Village in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018. After surviving the car accident two years ago, Hubbard says she feels a stabbing pain in her stomach nearly every time she eats or drinks. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @DreaCornejo

Leslie Ortega places her hands on her Nino's ashes, which she stores in a corner of his old bedroom at their home in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018. "Life as I knew it for 34 and a half years ended on April 25th, 2016," she said. "There are no words to explain how it feels to have lost such a kind spirit and good man." Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @DreaCornejo

Before going to the courtroom, Leslie Ortega embraces her friend, Heather Martin, at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018. They were preparing for the sentencing of Moroni Calvo, who had pleaded guilty to vehicular manslaughter for accelerating through a red light the morning of April 25, 2016. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @DreaCornejo

Moroni Calvo, 41, who had pleaded guilty to vehicular manslaughter, listens to Faith Hubbard's impact statement at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018. Calvo’s defense attorney asked for traffic school, a suspended sentence and a fine. Instead, he was sentenced the maximum penalty: six months of confinement at the Clark County Detention Center. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @DreaCornejo

Moroni Calvo gets handcuffed after being sentenced to six months of confinement for vehicular manslaughter at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @DreaCornejo

Leslie Ortega and Heather Martin talk to the lawyers after the sentencing of Moroni Calvo, who pleaded guilty to vehicular manslaughter, at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018. After reading her impact statement in a room full of defendants in court for driving under the influence, Ortega hoped her husband’s story would save a life. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @DreaCornejo

Leslie Ortega visits her late husband's memorial at a community garden in Winterwood Village in Las Vegas on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018. "As long as I'm alive, he's in every moment," she said. "He was my everything." Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @DreaCornejo

Leslie Ortega clasps her hands together while she talks about her late husband at her home in Winterwood Village in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018. "Justice can never be done for my husband or my granddaughter Faith," she said. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @DreaCornejo

They wore all black outside the Regional Justice Center, the widow and her granddaughter, squeezing each other’s hands tightly. Nearly two years had passed since a car accident killed Leslie Ortega’s husband, Quirino “Kenny” Ortega, but she was still despondent.

“Give us the strength to accept whatever the decision is and help us to go on and do things for his name,” she prayed aloud, her lips quivering with her voice. “So that Kenny can get the justice he deserves.”

They were preparing for the sentencing of Moroni Calvo, 41, who had pleaded guilty to vehicular manslaughter for accelerating through a red light the morning of April 25, 2016, at the intersection of Nellis Boulevard and Washington Avenue.

On Wednesday, Calvo was sentenced to the maximum penalty: six months of confinement at the Clark County Detention Center.

Ortega, 65, said that no matter how Calvo was punished, her “Nino” was gone forever.

“Six months in jail is all that can be given,” she said. “But my sentence is forever, missing his sweet smile and the sound of his laughter.”

‘Cases like this are never easy’

The case was emotional for Ortega’s family, and for several defendants in court for DUI cases unrelated to Calvo’s. Many of the defendants, clad in blue jumpsuits, wept openly after hearing Leslie Ortega and her granddaughter Faith Hubbard testify.

Circuit Judge Suzan Baucum wiped tears from her eyes as she spoke.

“Cases like this are never easy, because how do you deal with the loss of a life? It’s a loss of a life that the family has to face, the community faces. It’s a loss that we all face together,” she said.

Calvo’s defense attorney, Donn Prokopius, asked for traffic school, a suspended sentence and a fine. He said Calvo was repentant.

“He’s 100 percent taking responsibility for running a red light and causing a series of these very unfortunate events. My client’s living with this every day,” Prokopius said. “This isn’t something he’s thumbing his nose at.”

”The last thing that happened to him, he was put in an ambulance and taken to the hospital. The paramedic opened the door and said, ‘Just so you know, you killed somebody.’”

Before the sentencing, Calvo turned toward Leslie Ortega.

“There’s not a day that goes by that I don’t pray for you guys’ family. It was truly an accident,” he said. “I had two surgeries as well. I want to send my condolences.”

Trapped in nightmare

Hubbard, now 19, recounted the accident.

How she’d suffered nine broken ribs, two fractured pelvises, a popped lung, a ruined spleen that needed removal. She had three staples in her head and a trail of them along her stomach. Shattered glass is lodged in her cheek.

It still hurts when she eats, she said, tears rolling down her cheek. The pain is sometimes so crushing that she clutches pillows to her stomach.

“Your honor,” she said, “after this trial is over, Mr. Moroni gets to move on with his life, but I am trapped in the nightmare he started on April 25, 2016. Had I died, it would have been a misdemeanor.”

Leslie Ortega hoped her husband’s story would save a life. The teen with purple hair and purple contacts walked back to the gallery, where her grandma hugged her, holding her close to the silver necklace she wore bearing the words “Half of my heart is in Heaven.”

“I’m proud of you,” she gasped through her cries.

A head of thick, curly black hair. That’s what Leslie Ortega was able to identify of her partner of 34 years. That day, everything but his face and head was covered in sheets.

A lover of the Las Vegas 51s baseball team, the man with the handlebar mustache and bright, sweet smile raised her son as his own. Her husband would have been 62 in October.

“It’s only two years, and I can get full retirement,” he had told his wife.

The grandpa of three loved dressing up. He attended renaissance fairs. In the living room, the couple often danced together. He worked two jobs to make ends meet, at the Flamingo and the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Not far from the home they shared in the Winterwood Village mobile home park is a blond angel painted with a blue dress, playing a white and gold harp. The angel, which Leslie Ortega painted for her Nino, sits in a community garden at the mobile home park.

She remembers kissing Hubbard goodbye that fateful morning, but she didn’t say goodbye to him. She figured she’d be back soon.

Ortega had just finished his graveyard shift at the Flamingo and was driving Hubbard to College of Southern Nevada for her classes. He stopped at a 7-Eleven to buy her a Dr. Pepper.

And just after 10:40 a.m., Calvo, in his red 1991 Dodge Dakota pickup truck, ran the red light, crashing into Ortega’s purple 1997 Ford Escort, setting off a chain reaction.

A 2016 Freightliner semi-trailer lost its box trailer and pushed the Ford through the traffic signal and into the west side of Buck’s Tavern, a nearby bar.

Metal crunched on metal, glass splintered and shattered. Ortega died instantly.

Hubbard’s body was found on top of his.

He had kept a long-ago promise: He never let her go.

Contact Briana Erickson at berickson@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5244. Follow @brianarerick on Twitter.