Escapee in line for Tijuana bus trip never boarded, thanks to tipster

A general manager of a Las Vegas shuttle bus company called in the tip that got the escaped Luxor bomber recaptured by police on Wednesday night.

Gabriel Delgadillo, 29, is interviewed Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Las Vegas. He called in the tip that resulted in escaped Luxor bomber Porfirio Duarte-Herrera being recaptured on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. (Brett Clarkson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Body camera footage shows escaped prisoner Porfirio Duarte-Herrera before his arrest Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, outside a bus terminal in Las Vegas. (Metropolitan Police Department)

Gabriel Delgadillo, 29, got word from a co-worker that Porfirio Duarte-Herrera might have bought a ticket to Tijuana at Las Vegas Shuttles Corp., using the fake name Erik Martinez.

Delgadillo called police at 9:30 p.m. and officers arrived within minutes, he said.

Surveillance video from Las Vegas Shuttles shows Duarte-Herrera being taken into custody as passengers were lining up for the trip to Tijuana.

“Very glad that we identified him on time,” Delgadillo said.

Delgadillo said Duarte-Herrera had initially come to the Eastern Avenue shuttle bus company on Tuesday at noon to buy a ticket with cash, but nobody recognized him because pictures of Duarte-Herrera hadn’t yet been released. Fortunately, Delgadillo said, the company’s Tuesday night trip to Tijuana was sold out.

“So that was lucky,” Delgadillo said.

When Duarte-Herrera came back Wednesday with his ticket, he was recognized because police had released photos of him earlier that day.

Duarte-Herrera was arrested as he stood in line to board one of the company’s vans to Tijuana.

