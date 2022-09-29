Escapee in line for Tijuana bus trip never boarded, thanks to tipster
A general manager of a Las Vegas shuttle bus company called in a tip that got the escaped Luxor bomber recaptured by police on Wednesday night.
Gabriel Delgadillo, 29, got word from a co-worker that Porfirio Duarte-Herrera might have bought a ticket to Tijuana at Las Vegas Shuttles Corp., using the fake name Erik Martinez.
Delgadillo called police at 9:30 p.m. and officers arrived within minutes, he said.
Surveillance video from Las Vegas Shuttles shows Duarte-Herrera being taken into custody as passengers were lining up for the trip to Tijuana.
“Very glad that we identified him on time,” Delgadillo said.
Delgadillo said Duarte-Herrera had initially come to the Eastern Avenue shuttle bus company on Tuesday at noon to buy a ticket with cash, but nobody recognized him because pictures of Duarte-Herrera hadn’t yet been released. Fortunately, Delgadillo said, the company’s Tuesday night trip to Tijuana was sold out.
“So that was lucky,” Delgadillo said.
When Duarte-Herrera came back Wednesday with his ticket, he was recognized because police had released photos of him earlier that day.
Duarte-Herrera was arrested as he stood in line to board one of the company’s vans to Tijuana.
