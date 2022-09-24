Ex-prep football coach faces charges after fraud investigation

Former Sierra Vista High School football coach Roy Goodell, 48, was arrested last week after an investigation that had been ongoing since March.

Roy Goodell (Clark County School District Police Department)

A former high school football coach falsified an invoice and gave away a Clark County School District iPad to a student, police said.

Former Sierra Vista High School football coach Roy Goodell, 48, was arrested last week after an investigation that had been ongoing since March.

Goodell faces charges of obtaining money by false pretenses, grand larceny and conspiracy to commit theft.

Sierra Vista Principal Jessica Lovell called Clark County School District police on March 4 about possible fraud associated with the school’s football team. She said Goodell was the former coach and was now an assistant principal at another school, according to a Clark County School District Police Department arrest report.

As of Sept. 1, Goodell was listed as an assistant principal at Silverado High School, according to a CCSD online phone directory.

Goodell falsified an invoice for $4,872.80, according to the report.

Goodell allegedly took a four-wheeler donated to Sierra Vista from the school and stored it in his neighbor’s garage without permission of the donor. The key to the quad was on Goodell’s school keys at Silverado. Principal Jaime Ditto emailed Goodell about the key in May and Goodell responded that he didn’t know where the vehicle was located, according to the report.

He allegedly gave away a CCSD iPad to a student as a prize after five iPads were checked out to him with the promise that he would return them.

An unnamed school organizational team chair was also booked on charges of obtaining money by false pretenses, theft and unlawful use of public money, according to the report.

School district police could not be reached Friday to provide the identity of the unnamed person.

Goodell has been employed by the school district since 2002. He had been working from home since the investigation began in March, according to CCSD.

Goodell posted $3,000 bail last week and is due in court Oct. 13.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson @reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.