Fire Department 911 calls of Henry Ruggs crash released

The records obtained by the Las Vegas Review-Journal offer a glimpse of a chaotic scene with constantly changing information as first responders headed to the crash.

The Metropolitan Police Department investigates a fatal crash involving two vehicles at South Rainbow Boulevard and Spring Valley Parkway on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Las Vegas. Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs was involved in the fiery crash early Tuesday that left one person dead, according to police. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

El Departamento de Policía Metropolitana investiga un accidente fatal que involucró a dos vehículos en South Rainbow Boulevard y Spring Valley Parkway el martes 2 de noviembre de 2021, en Las Vegas. El ex wide receiver de los Raiders, Henry Ruggs, estuvo involucrado en el choque ardiente de la madrugada del martes que dejó una persona muerta, según la policía. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas police investigate a fatal crash involving two vehicles at South Rainbow Boulevard and Spring Valley Parkway on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Las Vegas Review-Journal has obtained roughly 10 minutes of 911 audio recordings from the morning of a fiery crash involving then-Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs that left a young woman dead.

The records, released Tuesday afternoon to the newspaper by Clark County officials, offer a glimpse into a scene with evolving information as first responders headed to the Nov. 2 crash near Rainbow Boulevard and Spring Valley Parkway. None of the released audio included calls from witnesses.

Las Vegas police have denied an identical public records request from the Review-Journal for their 911 calls.

“Just want to make sure that you guys copy that there might be someone still inside the vehicle that’s on fire,” a Clark County firefighter radioed in.

The person inside the vehicle, identified as Tina Tintor, was pronounced dead at the scene along with her dog, Max. The pet was in the back seat of Tintor’s Toyota RAV4.

At one point, officials believed two people might have been dead, according to the recordings.

In a call to a Clark County fire chief, a dispatcher relayed the following update: “They have two fatalities at Rainbow Boulevard and Spring Valley Parkway. It was a traffic accident. One vehicle caught fire.”

“Two 419s in one vehicle,” the dispatcher continued, referring to the Las Vegas police code for “dead body.”

Prosecutors are expected to formally charge Ruggs, 22, at a Wednesday morning hearing with at least four felonies and a misdemeanor.

According to Las Vegas court records, the once-promising football player faces two felony counts each of DUI and reckless driving in connection with the death of Tintor and the injuries his front-seat passenger, longtime girlfriend Rudy Washington, suffered in the crash.

Prosecutors also intend to charge Ruggs with possession of a firearm while under the influence, the records show. Authorities have said a loaded weapon was found in his Chevrolet Corvette Stingray after the crash.

Ruggs faces up to 40 years behind bars if convicted of the DUI counts.

He has been out of custody — under house arrest in his $1.1 million home several miles west of the Las Vegas Strip — since posting bail last Wednesday. Under the conditions of his release, court records show, he is prohibited from driving and consuming alcohol or drugs and is required to undergo alcohol testing four times a day.

Shortly after the crash, the Raiders released Ruggs from the team.

According to the former wide receiver’s arrest report, he had been speeding up to 156 mph mere seconds before crashing into the back of Tintor’s Toyota RAV4. The impact ignited the RAV4’s fuel tank, and the SUV burst into flames.

Tintor, who was on her way home after taking her dog on a walk, was about 2 miles from home when she was killed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.