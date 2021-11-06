Prosecutors add charges against Henry Ruggs in crash, including gun charge

Former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs initially faced charges of DUI and reckless driving — both resulting in death. Now he faces a total of four felonies and a misdemeanor.

Henry Ruggs (Metropolitan Police Department)

Former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs, accused of DUI resulting in death, during his initial Las Vegas court appearance at the Regional Justice Center on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. Authorities say Ruggs was involved in a fiery crash a day earlier that left a 23-year-old woman dead. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Former Raiders star Henry Ruggs faces two additional felony charges and a misdemeanor in connection with a fiery crash on Tuesday in Las Vegas that left a young woman dead.

Ruggs, 22, initially faced two felony counts of DUI and reckless driving — both resulting in death.

Court records show that Clark County prosecutors now intend to charge the once-promising football player with additional counts of DUI and reckless driving — both resulting in substantial bodily harm — and possession of a firearm while under the influence, a misdemeanor.

The new felony counts stem from the injuries his front-seat passenger, longtime girlfriend Rudy Washington, suffered in the crash, according to prosecutors. The misdemeanor is related to a loaded weapon that authorities say was located in Ruggs’ Chevrolet Corvette Stingray.

As of Friday afternoon, the records show, Ruggs had not been formally charged. A status hearing in the case is scheduled for Wednesday morning, at which time prosecutors are expected to file a criminal complaint.

Ruggs faces up to 40 years behind bars if convicted of the DUI counts.

The Tuesday morning crash near Rainbow Boulevard and Spring Valley Parkway, a residential area several miles west of the Las Vegas Strip, left Tina Tintor and her dog, Max, dead. Tintor, a 2016 Durango High School graduate, was 23.

Later that evening, the Raiders released Ruggs from the team.

According to the former wide receiver’s arrest report, he had been speeding up to 156 mph mere seconds before crashing into the back of Tintor’s Toyota RAV4. The impact ignited the RAV4’s fuel tank, and the SUV burst into flames. Tintor was about 2 miles away from home when she was killed.

Ruggs has been under house arrest since posting bail on Wednesday. Under the conditions of his release, he is prohibited from driving and consuming alcohol or drugs and is required to undergo alcohol testing four times a day, according to court records.

