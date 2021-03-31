1 arrested, 1 sought in house party homicide

Las Vegas police have arrested a man in connection with an October shooting outside a house party .

The Metropolitan Police Department investigate the fatal shooting of a young man outside a house party near Captains Hill Road and Boseck Drive, on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Myles Coleman, 19, was arrested Sunday on a warrant and charged with murder, attempted robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery with a deadly weapon, according to jail records. His co-defendant, Charro Kennebruew, was charged in November and had an outstanding warrant Tuesday.

The men are charged in connection with the death of Henderson man Kevin Martinez, 20, who was found suffering from gunshot wounds outside a home around 12:30 a.m. Oct. 5 after police were called to the 500 block of Captains Hill Road, a residential area near Durango and Alta drives, according to the Clark County coroner’s office and the Metropolitan Police Department.

Metro homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said at the time that Martinez was either leaving or entering a party that had gone on for several nights inside the house.

Investigators initially believed Martinez had gotten into an argument with another man, who shot him before running off.

Details regarding how police identified Coleman and Kennebruew were unavailable Tuesday night.

