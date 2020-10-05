Police investigate homicide outside house party in Las Vegas

Las Vegas police are investigating the fatal shooting of a young man during a confrontation outside a house party in west Las Vegas early Monday.

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the fatal shooting of a young man outside a house party near Captain Road and Boseck Drive, on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas police investigate a homicide near Captain Hills Road and Boseck Drive in northwest Las Vegas on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police had cordoned off a large area on Alta Drive near Durango Drive. They were focused on a residential area of Captain’s Hill Road near Boseck Drive.

Las Vegas police homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said police were called to the intersection of Captain’s Hill Road and Alta for a report of a shooting at 12:30 a.m.

“We received reports that a male had been shot in the roadway,” Spencer said.

Police found a white male in his early 20s dead at the scene.

“What we have learned was that there was a house party,” Spencer said. “We are trying to determine if the victim was on his way to the house party or if he was leaving from the house party. That is still up in the air.”

Party several nights in a row

The house party did not involve a temporary rental of the residence, Spencer said.

“We are interviewing all the people at the house party to try and determine what led up to the shooting,” Spencer said. “There has been a house party at this house several nights in a row. So not just last night but the last few nights.”

Several young adults were at the scene. Some were crying. One person who lives in the area said on condition of anonymity that “we heard the shots, maybe six of them, around 12:30 a.m.”

The victim was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to a press release issued Monday afternoon.

He attended the party and was confronted by another man.

“During the confrontation, the suspect shot the victim multiple times before fleeing the area in an unknown vehicle,” the release stated.

The identification of the victim will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office. The suspect is described as a Black man around 20-25 years old and approximately 5 feet, 7 inches tall.

Police investigated two homicides on Sunday, one at the South Point and the other nearby where a man was fatally stabbed during a birthday party at The Grandview timeshare on Las Vegas Boulevard South.

Anyone with any information about this incident can contact police at 702-828-3521, or at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, or at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

