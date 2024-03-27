58°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Homicides

1 dead, 1 arrested in ‘completely random’ southwest valley apartment complex shooting

Metro officers examine a van as part of the scene of a homicide investigation in the Venicia Ap ...
Metro officers examine a van as part of the scene of a homicide investigation in the Venicia Apartments complex on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Metro officers examine a van as part of the scene of a homicide investigation in the Venicia Ap ...
Metro officers examine a van as part of the scene of a homicide investigation in the Venicia Apartments complex on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Metro Lt. Jason Johansson addresses the media about a homicide investigation in the Venicia Apa ...
Metro Lt. Jason Johansson addresses the media about a homicide investigation in the Venicia Apartments complex on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Metro officers examine a van as part of the scene of a homicide investigation in the Venicia Ap ...
Metro officers examine a van as part of the scene of a homicide investigation in the Venicia Apartments complex on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Metro officers examine a van as part of the scene of a homicide investigation in the Venicia Ap ...
Metro officers examine a van as part of the scene of a homicide investigation in the Venicia Apartments complex on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Metro Lt. Jason Johansson addresses the media about a homicide investigation in the Venicia Apa ...
Metro Lt. Jason Johansson addresses the media about a homicide investigation in the Venicia Apartments complex on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Metro officers examine a van as part of the scene of a homicide investigation in the Venicia Ap ...
Metro officers examine a van as part of the scene of a homicide investigation in the Venicia Apartments complex on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Homicide investigation in the Venicia Apartments complex on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, in Las Veg ...
Homicide investigation in the Venicia Apartments complex on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
More Stories
New trial date set for suspect in reporter’s slaying
Rosa Castillo, mother of Ismael Barney Castillo who was shot and killed by police as he charged ...
Man killed by police was in midst of a mental health crisis, family says
Donald Holmes (Metropolitan Police Department)
Man charged in southwest valley homicide
(Getty Images)
Shooting death investigated in east Las Vegas Valley
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 26, 2024 - 6:42 pm
 
Updated March 26, 2024 - 9:52 pm

A man was shot and killed by an assailant Tuesday in an apparently random attack at an apartment complex in the southwest valley while the victim was working with his brother in a cleaning business.

At about 4 p.m., Las Vegas police were called to the Venicia Apartments in the 3600 block of South Fort Apache Road near West Twain Avenue where they found the victim next to a white van near the entrance to the complex, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson said.

Police attempted to save the wounded man but he died later at University Medical Center, Johansson said.

Witnesses interviewed by police described the shooter as a man with facial tattoos and carrying numerous bags who fled from the complex’s front entrance, but patrol officers were able to capture the suspect, who ended up being a woman, in a nearby neighborhood, he said.

The unidentified suspect had been inside the complex but did not live there and had been checking doors to cars, “likely to burglarize those cars,” and some residents notified the leasing manager who directed maintenance workers to get her off the property, Johansson said.

“While that is going on, our victim and his brother are sitting inside their white van, which is a carpet cleaning company van, and they are just doing their job doing an estimate to clean someone’s carpet,” he said.

“Our suspect then quickly approaches the white van, removes a handgun and shoots our victim, who’s the driver of the white van while he’s sitting in the van,” he said.

“Right now, we have no indication at all that our victim had any indication at all that our victim had any interaction with our suspect prior to that occurring,” he said.

The shooting appears to have been “completely random” and the victim “a completely innocent, hardworking human being who’s here at work, is shot and killed while doing their job,” he said.

The suspect, described only as a woman in her twenties, has a criminal record, Johansson said.

At the apartment complex, a man said he was a brother of the victim and had been called to the scene by his other brother after the shooting.

“I feel terrible,” the man said. “We are three brothers here, now they are two, and now how do I say to my mom. We came from El Salvador. My mom expected to visit maybe in the next couple months.”

The name of the cleaning business, written on the side of the white van, was Immaculate Restoration and Carpet Care, located at 3255 Pepper Lane in southeast Las Vegas.

Contact Jeff Burbank at jburbank@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0382. Follow him @JeffBurbank2 on X.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Identity of 1980 Nye County shooting victim determined through DNA
recommend 2
Public’s help sought in fatal shooting of woman, 69
recommend 3
18-year-old arrested on charges related to Jan. 2 homicide
recommend 4
Teen girl arrested in connection with northwest valley homicide
recommend 5
Metro identifies sergeant involved in shooting near Target
recommend 6
Man dies from injuries in Wednesday shooting in North Las Vegas