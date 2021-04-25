1 dead, 1 injured after shooting on Las Vegas Strip

The shooting took place at the Hawaiian Marketplace near Las Vegas Boulevard South and Harmon Avenue.

(Getty Images)

One person is dead and one is injured after a shooting Sunday monring on the Strip.

The shooting took place at the Hawaiian Marketplace near Las Vegas Boulevard South and Harmon Avenue, according to an email from the Metropolitan Police Department.

A suspect is in custody.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

