1 dead, 1 injured in shooting near downtown Las Vegas — VIDEO

Las Vegas police investigate a deadly shooting on the 600 block of 12th Street, near Bonanza Road and Maryland Parkway, on March 27, 2019. (Katelyn Newberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man is dead after a shooting near downtown Las Vegas on Wednesday night, police said.

Officers were called about 9 p.m. to the 600 block of 12th Street, near Bonanza Road and Maryland Parkway, where two people had been shot, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. William Matchko said.

One of the men, in his 50s, died at University Medical Center after being shot multiple times, homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said during a briefing at the scene early Thursday. The other man, in his 30s, was taken to the hospital and was suspected to survived, he said.

The surviving victim was also shot multiple times, Spencer said.

Witnesses reported seeing a white car with a man inside fleeing the scene heading northbound on 12th after the shooting, he said.

“We’re in the process of interviewing the surviving victim at this point, that way we can have a little bit more of an idea what occurred here,” Spencer said.

It was unclear what lead up to the shooting or if the victims lived in the area.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the man, as well as his cause and manner of death, after his family has been notified.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact Metro’s homicide section at 702-828-3521 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

600 12th Street, Las Vegas, NV