1 dead in 2 early Friday shootings in Las Vegas Valley

Police were investigating two shootings early Friday, including one that resulted in a death in North Las Vegas.

Las Vegas police surround a red Dodge car in front of a Sinclair gas station shortly after 6:30 a.m. Friday, Jan, 1 2021, at Smoke Ranch Road and Jones Boulevard. Police also stretched crime scene tape around the gas station and closed all westbound lanes of Smoke Ranch Road. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police were investigating two shootings early Friday, including one that resulted in a death in North Las Vegas.

Officer Alexander Cuevas confirmed North Las Vegas police were investigating a suspected crime scene in the 3400 block of Bruce Street, near Losee Road and West Cheyenne Avenue, at 4:16 a.m.

“There is one person deceased,” Cuevas said.

Las Vegas police were investigating a crime scene that caused the partial closure of an intersection in northwest Las Vegas.

Police had surrounded a red Dodge car in front of a Sinclair gas station shortly after 6:30 a.m. at Smoke Ranch Road and Jones Boulevard. Police also stretched crime scene tape around the gas station and closed all westbound lanes of Smoke Ranch Road as they investigated.

Further details were not immediately released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

