Homicides

1 dead in shooting in west Las Vegas

Police at the scene where one person died after a shooting at an apartment complex in west Las Vegas, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Police at the scene where one person died after a shooting at an apartment complex in west Las Vegas, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Police at the scene where one person died after a shooting at an apartment complex in west Las Vegas, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Police at the scene where one person died after a shooting at an apartment complex in west Las Vegas, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 8, 2024 - 2:06 pm
 
Updated August 8, 2024 - 2:19 pm

One person is dead after a shooting Thursday at an apartment complex in west Las Vegas, police said.

The person was taken to a hospital but was pronounced dead, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a news release.

The apartment complex is located in the 8300 block of West Charleston Boulevard.

Lt. Jason Johansson, of Metro’s Homicide Section, was expected to provide information in a press conference scheduled for 3 p.m. Thursday near the scene.

Contact Peter Breen at pbreen@reviewjournal.com.

