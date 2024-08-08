1 dead in shooting in west Las Vegas
The Metropolitan Police Department will release more information about the shooting at a press conference at 3 p.m.
One person is dead after a shooting Thursday at an apartment complex in west Las Vegas, police said.
The person was taken to a hospital but was pronounced dead, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a news release.
The apartment complex is located in the 8300 block of West Charleston Boulevard.
Lt. Jason Johansson, of Metro’s Homicide Section, was expected to provide information in a press conference scheduled for 3 p.m. Thursday near the scene.
Contact Peter Breen at pbreen@reviewjournal.com.