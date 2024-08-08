1 dead in shooting in west Las Vegas

The Metropolitan Police Department will release more information about the shooting at a press conference at 3 p.m.

Trial set to begin for suspect in Las Vegas reporter’s killing

Telles clashed with real estate firm before claiming he was framed for murder

Prosecutors expected to argue ‘overwhelming’ case against suspect in reporter’s slaying

Police at the scene where one person died after a shooting at an apartment complex in west Las Vegas, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Police at the scene where one person died after a shooting at an apartment complex in west Las Vegas, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Police at the scene where one person died after a shooting at an apartment complex in west Las Vegas, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Police at the scene where one person died after a shooting at an apartment complex in west Las Vegas, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

One person is dead after a shooting Thursday at an apartment complex in west Las Vegas, police said.

The person was taken to a hospital but was pronounced dead, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a news release.

The apartment complex is located in the 8300 block of West Charleston Boulevard.

Lt. Jason Johansson, of Metro’s Homicide Section, was expected to provide information in a press conference scheduled for 3 p.m. Thursday near the scene.

Contact Peter Breen at pbreen@reviewjournal.com.