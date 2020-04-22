1 dead in southwest Las Vegas strip mall shootout

A shootout with at least 15 shots fired left one man dead in a parking lot at a strip mall in southwest Las Vegas, police say.

Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide after a man was found deceased in the parking lot of a strip mall at 9640 W. Tropicana Ave. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A shootout with at least 15 shots fired left one man dead in a parking lot at a strip mall in southwest Las Vegas on Wednesday morning, police said.

Las Vegas police Lt. Ray Spencer said a man and woman ordered food shortly after 2 a.m. in the drive-thru at an In-N-Out restaurant at 9640 W. Tropicana Ave., near Fort Apache Road. The couple parked to eat their meal when two men approached. An altercation broke out “and gunfire was exchanged,” Spencer said.

“We do know there were more than 15 rounds that were exchanged in the parking lot,” Spencer said.

One of the two males who approached the vehicle was shot dead by the man who was having dinner in the parking lot. The latter then fled the parking lot and immediately called police. Spencer said preliminary information indicates the surviving gunman had a concealed carry permit. He was not arrested.

“No information has been presented to me right now that leads us to believe that the two parties know each other,” Spencer said, adding that “the incident appears to be self-defense.”

But Spencer cautioned that the investigation is in its preliminary stages with information still being gathered by detectives. He also said the girlfriend of the man killed showed up at the parking lot before police arrived and moved his gun.

“That female moved the gun that the deceased had and put it in her car, so we are in the process of serving a search warrant on the vehicle and (the deceased man’s) residence,” Spencer said.

Police are trying to determine if an attempted burglary at a nearby gun store is related to the incident.

“It could be just a complete coincidence,” Spencer said.

