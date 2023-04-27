88°F
Homicides

1 killed in stabbing in central Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 27, 2023 - 2:59 pm
 
Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)
A man was fatally stabbed after a fight near the Historic Westside, police announced Thursday.

The man was in a fight with several other men around 11:30 p.m. Saturday night near N Street and McWilliams Avenue when he was stabbed, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police found him riding in a vehicle during a traffic stop at M Street and McWilliams and took him to University Medical Center, where he died.

The Clark County coroner’s office had not identified him as of Thursday.

Anyone with information on this killing may call Metro at 702-828-3521.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

