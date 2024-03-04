64°F
Homicides

17-year-old arrested in California over northwest Las Vegas homicide

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 4, 2024 - 1:15 pm
 
(File/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(File/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A fifth person has been arrested in connection to a northwest Las Vegas homicide in early January.

The Metropolitan Police Department said police in El Centro, California, arrested a 17-year-old man in connection to the homicide.

On Jan. 2, Las Vegas police found 29-year-old Darian Gonzales suffering from a gunshot wound inside an apartment in the 2200 block of North Torrey Pines Drive. Gonzales was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another person at the scene was hospitalized in connection to the shooting, but their injuries were not life-threatening, police said.

Detectives determined that several people were in the apartment at the time of the shooting but fled the scene before officers arrived.

The 17-year-old was booked into a California detention facility for open murder with a deadly weapon, robbery with a deadly weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery. He is awaiting extradition to Las Vegas.

An investigation is still ongoing.

