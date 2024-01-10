Coroner IDs man killed in northwest Las Vegas apartment

Darian Gonzalez, 29, died Jan. 2 on the 2200 block of North Torrey Pines Drive.

Clark County coroner’s office (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Clark County coroner’s office Wednesday identified a 29-year-old man who was fatally shot inside a northwest Las Vegas apartment.

At around 9:40 p.m. on Jan. 2, police found Darian Gonazalez shot inside an apartment on the 2200 block of North Torrey Pines Drive, near Smoke Ranch Road. Gonzalez died at the scene.

One other person was hospitalized in connection with the shooting but their injuries were not life-threatening.

As of Wednesday morning, no arrests had been made.

