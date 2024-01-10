41°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Homicides

Coroner IDs man killed in northwest Las Vegas apartment

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 10, 2024 - 10:31 am
 
Clark County coroner’s office (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Clark County coroner’s office (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Clark County coroner’s office Wednesday identified a 29-year-old man who was fatally shot inside a northwest Las Vegas apartment.

At around 9:40 p.m. on Jan. 2, police found Darian Gonazalez shot inside an apartment on the 2200 block of North Torrey Pines Drive, near Smoke Ranch Road. Gonzalez died at the scene.

One other person was hospitalized in connection with the shooting but their injuries were not life-threatening.

As of Wednesday morning, no arrests had been made.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
1
I-15 landmark south of Vegas being demolished
I-15 landmark south of Vegas being demolished
2
How can some Vegas hotel rooms be so cheap?
How can some Vegas hotel rooms be so cheap?
3
What we know, don’t know about the Mirage’s transition to Hard Rock
What we know, don’t know about the Mirage’s transition to Hard Rock
4
Businesses say F1 cost them millions. Now they want some of it back
Businesses say F1 cost them millions. Now they want some of it back
5
CARTOONS: This sums up Trump’s legal strategy
CARTOONS: This sums up Trump’s legal strategy
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Man killed in shooting at northwest valley apartment complex
Man killed in shooting at northwest valley apartment complex
Coroner IDs man killed in downtown fight
Coroner IDs man killed in downtown fight
Man dead, woman wounded in North Las Vegas shooting
Man dead, woman wounded in North Las Vegas shooting
Man arrested in 6-month-old North Las Vegas homicide
Man arrested in 6-month-old North Las Vegas homicide
Boy, 13, fatally shot in North Las Vegas
Boy, 13, fatally shot in North Las Vegas
Man stabbed to death in west Las Vegas Valley
Man stabbed to death in west Las Vegas Valley