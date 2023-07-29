104°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Homicides

19-year-old arrested on suspicion of murder

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 29, 2023 - 9:16 am
 
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A 19-year-old man was arrested Friday on suspicion of murder with a deadly weapon and other charges and held at the Clark County Detention Center.

Robtravion Gentrell Lee was taken into custody and jailed the same day as a warrant for his arrest was issued in Las Vegas Justice Court, according to court and jail records.

In addition to the allegation of murder with a deadly weapon, Lee is facing three counts of robbery with a deadly weapon and a single count of burglary while in possession of a deadly weapon, based on court records.

Contact Jeff Burbank at jburbank@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0382. Follow him @JeffBurbank2 on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Steve Wynn’s career in gaming officially comes to an end
Steve Wynn’s career in gaming officially comes to an end
2
Raiders release QB on eve of 1st training camp practice
Raiders release QB on eve of 1st training camp practice
3
Tribal nation with over $100M of land on the Strip faces criticism back home
Tribal nation with over $100M of land on the Strip faces criticism back home
4
‘I’m terrified … Someone come quick’: Woman called 911 before kids found in cage
‘I’m terrified … Someone come quick’: Woman called 911 before kids found in cage
5
West Las Vegas community ranked one of the best-selling in nation this year
West Las Vegas community ranked one of the best-selling in nation this year
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Man arrested in connection with North Las Vegas homicide
Man arrested in connection with North Las Vegas homicide
Woman fatally shot in head during downtown fight, police say
Woman fatally shot in head during downtown fight, police say
Teen faces murder charge in Strip killing
Teen faces murder charge in Strip killing
Las Vegas police accuse man of killing neighbor during altercation
Las Vegas police accuse man of killing neighbor during altercation
Man arrested in fatal stabbing in western Las Vegas
Man arrested in fatal stabbing in western Las Vegas
Man, 86, shoots and kills woman, 79, in Henderson, police say
Man, 86, shoots and kills woman, 79, in Henderson, police say