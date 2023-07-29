19-year-old arrested on suspicion of murder

A 19-year-old man was arrested Friday on suspicion of murder with a deadly weapon.

A 19-year-old man was arrested Friday on suspicion of murder with a deadly weapon and other charges and held at the Clark County Detention Center.

Robtravion Gentrell Lee was taken into custody and jailed the same day as a warrant for his arrest was issued in Las Vegas Justice Court, according to court and jail records.

In addition to the allegation of murder with a deadly weapon, Lee is facing three counts of robbery with a deadly weapon and a single count of burglary while in possession of a deadly weapon, based on court records.

