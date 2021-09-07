19-year-old ID’d as victim of fatal shooting in northwest Las Vegas

L.C. Scurry of Las Vegas, the coroner’s office said, died of a gunshot wound to the chest. His death was ruled a homicide.

Clark County coroner’s office (Las Vegas Review-Journal file photo)

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a man who was fatally shot in northwest Las Vegas on Sunday.

He was 19-year-old L.C. Scurry of Las Vegas, the coroner’s office said, and he died of a gunshot wound to the chest. His death was ruled a homicide.

Officers were called to the intersection of West Atwood Avenue and Winterhaven Street around 10:45 p.m. Sunday in response to reports of a shooting and found Scurry in the street with a gunshot wound. Police said he was taken to University Medical Center, where he died.

Detectives said a vehicle was seen leaving the area right after the shooting, but provided no description. No other information was immediately available.

Anyone with information may contact Metro’s homicide section at 702-828-3521 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.