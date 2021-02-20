2 arrested after Saturday homicide in west Las Vegas Valley

The homicide happened near the 6000 block of West Flamingo Road, near Decatur Boulevard.

Las Vegas police arrested two men after a homicide early Saturday in the west valley.

Jaylon McKenzie, 21, faces one count of murder in connection to the case, Clark County Detention Center booking logs show. Jeramiah McKenzie, 18, faces one count of attempted murder and one count of assault with a deadly weapon in connection. Both remained in custody as of Sunday afternoon.

The homicide happened near the 6000 block of West Flamingo Road, near Decatur Boulevard, Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said in an emailed statement early Saturday.

According to Metro dispatch logs, ShotSpotter, the department’s gunshot detection system, notified police to gunfire just after 2:50 a.m. at a shopping center located at 6020 W. Flamingo Road.

Officers continued to investigate Saturday morning, as yellow crime scene tape blocked people from a large portion of the parking lot.

A man stood outside the tape waiting for his wife, who he said was at one of the businesses.

The man, who declined to give his name, said when he arrived at the complex he saw a body lying on the ground between an Italian restaurant and a hookah lounge. The body was taken away by the Clark County coroner’s office, he said.

The coroner’s office will name the person killed once relatives have been notified. Further information was not immediately available. Both men arrested had a court hearing scheduled Tuesday, jail records showed.

