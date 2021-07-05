2 dead, 7 wounded after shooting in North Las Vegas

Two men are dead and seven people are wounded after a shooting late Sunday night in North Las Vegas, police said.

North Las Vegas Police Department (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Two men are dead and seven people are wounded after a shooting late Sunday night in North Las Vegas, police said.

Police were called to the 1200 block of West Helen Avenue at 11:14 p.m after a report of a shooting in the area, North Las Vegas police spokesman Alexander Cuevas said. Officers found one person suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

A short time later, police were told by University Medical Center personnel that they had multiple shooting victims, Cuevas said. Dignity Health of North Las Vegas also informed police that they had a shooting victim. One person was pronounced dead at each hospital.

Both victims were men in their early 20s, Cuevas said.

Police are still trying to sort out the situation and determine what happened, Cuevas said.

The Clark County coroner’s office will name the men killed once relatives have been notified.

Anyone with information on the shooting may call North Las Vegas police at 702-633-9111 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to submit an anonymous tip.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.