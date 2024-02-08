44°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Homicides

2 in custody in connection with boy’s shooting death in Henderson

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 8, 2024 - 8:06 am
 
Updated February 8, 2024 - 9:07 am
Jerel Reyes, left, and Bryanna Reyes (Henderson Police Department)
Jerel Reyes, left, and Bryanna Reyes (Henderson Police Department)

Two adults have been taken into custody in connection with the shooting death of a 14-year-old boy by his 12-year-old brother last month in Henderson.

Jerel Reyes, 51, and Bryanna Reyes, 50, were booked Wednesday at the Henderson Detention Center, each for one count of child abuse/neglect, according to a Henderson Police Department release.

According to Henderson police, the shooting was reported around 7:15 p.m. Jan. 25 in the 1000 block of Capital Gains Drive.

The 14-year-old was identified Friday evening as Aizeya Reyes of Henderson. He died of a gunshot wound to the chest and abdomen, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

While en route to the scene, officers were told that the victim was taken by family to a nearby hospital, where the victim was later pronounced dead.

The 12-year-old was taken into custody and booked into Clark County Juvenile Hall on one count of open murder. The courts do not release the names of juveniles unless they are certified to be tried as adults.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

MOST READ
1
Sphere climber taken into custody by police, charged with destroying property
Sphere climber taken into custody by police, charged with destroying property
2
New Strip resort introducing tier matching for casino customers
New Strip resort introducing tier matching for casino customers
3
Rescuers battle heavy snow trying to reach downed copter out of Creech
Rescuers battle heavy snow trying to reach downed copter out of Creech
4
Whataburger opens on Vegas Strip, taking the city by surprise
Whataburger opens on Vegas Strip, taking the city by surprise
5
Vegas blowback: NFL broadcasters see Super trouble
Vegas blowback: NFL broadcasters see Super trouble
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Boy, 12, held in shooting death of sibling in Henderson
Boy, 12, held in shooting death of sibling in Henderson
Woman sought in connection with deadly December shooting
Woman sought in connection with deadly December shooting
Homicides in 2023: Murders down 12 percent in Las Vegas
Homicides in 2023: Murders down 12 percent in Las Vegas
Man turns self in day after shooting death
Man turns self in day after shooting death
4th suspect arrested in connection with April shooting
4th suspect arrested in connection with April shooting
Woman killed in southwest valley stabbing identified
Woman killed in southwest valley stabbing identified