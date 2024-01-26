Boy, 12, held in shooting death of sibling in Henderson

A 12-year-old boy is in custody after police say he shot and killed his 14-year-old sibling Thursday night in Henderson.

(Getty Images)

A 12-year-old boy is in custody after police say he shot and killed his 14-year-old sibling Thursday night in Henderson.

The shooting was reported around 7:15 p.m. on the 1000 block of Capital Gains Drive, according to a Henderson Police Department news release.

While en route, officers were told that the 14-year-old victim was transported by family to a local area hospital where the victim was later pronounced deceased.

The 12-year-old was taken into custody and booked into Clark County Juvenile Hall on one count of open murder.

The identity of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office after next of kin notifications

This is being investigated as the city’s first homicide this year.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911, 3-1-1, or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.