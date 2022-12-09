2 killed during attempt to steal semi-automatic rifle

Two men were killed Friday morning during a battle over a semi-automatic rifle in a northeast Las Vegas apartment.

Las Vegas police is investigating after two men were killed during a battle over a semi-automatic rifle at The Rubix Apartments, at 5300 East Craig Road, on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Police investigate a double homicide Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, on the 5300 block of East Craig Road in Las Vegas. (Sabrina Schnur/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Officers were called at 5:14 a.m. to The Rubix Apartments, at 5300 East Craig Road, after a report of a shooting, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Robert Price.

Price said the two men came to the apartment to buy an AR-15 from a resident.

“During the negotiations of that firearm, they decided they did not want to purchase it,” Price said. “They just wanted to take it without paying for it.”

The people inside struggled for the weapon, but police did not say who opened fire.

One of the men died at University Medical Center while the other was pronounced dead inside the apartment. No one else was injured in the shooting.

Price said it was too early to rule if the shooting was in self defense, but police were interviewing the people who were involved.

Building two of The Rubix was taped off to vehicle traffic Friday morning, but residents were allowed to re-enter on foot. The complex was quiet by 8 a.m., except for a few residents riding mobility scooters onto Craig, and a handful headed out with shopping carts.

