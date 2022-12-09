2 killed during attempt to steal semi-automatic rifle
Two men were killed Friday morning during a battle over a semi-automatic rifle in a northeast Las Vegas apartment.
Two men were killed Friday morning during a battle over a semi-automatic rifle in a northeast Las Vegas apartment.
Officers were called at 5:14 a.m. to The Rubix Apartments, at 5300 East Craig Road, after a report of a shooting, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Robert Price.
Price said the two men came to the apartment to buy an AR-15 from a resident.
“During the negotiations of that firearm, they decided they did not want to purchase it,” Price said. “They just wanted to take it without paying for it.”
The people inside struggled for the weapon, but police did not say who opened fire.
One of the men died at University Medical Center while the other was pronounced dead inside the apartment. No one else was injured in the shooting.
Price said it was too early to rule if the shooting was in self defense, but police were interviewing the people who were involved.
Building two of The Rubix was taped off to vehicle traffic Friday morning, but residents were allowed to re-enter on foot. The complex was quiet by 8 a.m., except for a few residents riding mobility scooters onto Craig, and a handful headed out with shopping carts.
Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.