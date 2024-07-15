2 men ID’d after killed in drive-by shooting in northeast Las Vegas

Two men were killed in a drive-by shooting late Saturday night in the northeast Las Vegas Valley, authorities say.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, at 11:46 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to reports of a shooting at a residence in the 3000 block of Kaibab Avenue, near Owens Avenue and Mojave Road.

Arriving officers found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound near a freeway. Medical personnel pronounced the the man dead at the scene, police said.

Police then were notified that an additional man had arrived at Sunrise Hospital suffering from a gunshot wound connected to the incident. The victim later died, according to police.

The investigation indicates that both men were shot in front of a residence by a vehicle that drove by and fled the area after the shooting, police said.

On Monday, the Clark County coroner’s office identified the men killed as 18-year-old Erick Roque and 20-year-old Efrain Guevara.

Roque died of a gunshot wound to the head, according to the coroner’s report, and police said he was pronounced dead on the scene. Guevara died from a gunshot wound to the torso, according to the coroner’s report, and was transferred to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead, according to a GoFundMe page in his honor.

The organizer of a GoFundMe dedicated to Guevara wrote, “He was such a caring, loving, loyal, and genuine young man, just working to accomplish all his goals and make his family proud. God was ready for you, but our hearts were not. You were loved by many.”

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact Katie Futterman at kfutterman@reviewjournal.com.