2 sought in leaving homicide victim, 14, at North Las Vegas hospital

Anyone who recognizes or knows the men or has any information about the Oct. 11 incident is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111.

Juvenile dies after possible accidental shooting in Las Vegas

Police are seeking two men shown on surveillance video leaving a 14-year-old homicide victim Friday, Oct. 11, 2024 at North Vista Hospital in North Las Vegas. (North Las Vegas Police Department)

Police are seeking two men shown on surveillance video leaving a 14-year-old homicide victim Friday, Oct. 11, 2024 at North Vista Hospital in North Las Vegas. (North Las Vegas Police Department)

Police are seeking two men shown on surveillance video leaving a 14-year-old homicide victim Friday, Oct. 11, 2024 at North Vista Hospital in North Las Vegas. (North Las Vegas Police Department)

Police are seeking two men shown on surveillance video leaving a 14-year-old homicide victim Friday, Oct. 11, 2024 at North Vista Hospital in North Las Vegas. (North Las Vegas Police Department)

Police are seeking two men shown on surveillance video leaving a 14-year-old homicide victim Friday, Oct. 11, 2024 at North Vista Hospital in North Las Vegas. (North Las Vegas Police Department)

Police are seeking two men shown on surveillance video leaving a 14-year-old homicide victim Oct. 11 at a North Las Vegas hospital.

The victim, identified as 14-year-old Demetrius Powell Jr., was shot in the area of Webb Avenue and Davis Place, according to a North Las Vegas Police Department news release.

Shortly after the shooting, two masked subjects carried Powell into North Vista Hospital, left him on the lobby floor and immediately fled the area, police said.

The first man is tall with dreadlocks, wearing dark-colored pants, a black-hooded sweatshirt and a black mask. The second is extremely short, wearing dark-colored pants, a black-hooded sweatshirt and a black mask.

Anyone who recognizes or knows the men or has any information about this incident is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.