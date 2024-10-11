Juvenile shot to death in North Las Vegas

The investigation is still in the preliminary stages and no additional information is available at this time, police said.

Metro: Officers shot, killed knife-wielding man who ran toward them

Police ask for help identifying man found dead along I-15

Las Vegas police ask for help finding man tied to fatal shooting

A juvenile was shot to death Friday morning in North Las Vegas.

Police responded around 12:30 a.m. to the area of Webb Avenue and Davis Place on reports of gunshots, according to a North Las Vegas Police Department release.

Shortly after, North Vista Hospital reported that a juvenile victim had arrived at the facility suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The juvenile was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the deceased, along with the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office.

North Las Vegas police detectives were notified and are now leading the investigation. No arrests have been made, but detectives believe this was an isolated incident

The investigation is still in the preliminary stages and no additional information is available at this time, police said.

Anyone who may have information about this crime is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.