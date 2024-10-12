2 suspects arrested in May fatal shooting after birthday party

One suspect was arrested in Las Vegas on Friday while a second was apprehended at the same time in Portland, Oregon, police say.

Las Vegas police ask for help finding man tied to fatal shooting

Metro police at the scene of a triple shooting in the 7300 block of Prairie Falcon Road on Saturday, May 18, 2024. The shooting, which killed one and injured two, happened after a birthday party in the area. (Ricardo Torres-Cortez/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Two suspects were arrested Friday — one in Las Vegas and another in Portland, Oregon — for suspected involvement in a May shooting that killed one and wounded two others, police said.

Detectives identified 30-year-old William Hill III and Tyree Mays, also 30, as suspects in the May 18 shooting, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

About 4 p.m. May 18, dispatch received a report of a shooting incident on the 7300 block of Prairie Falcon Road near Tenaya Way and Smoke Ranch Road.

Officers located three victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Carl Chester, 41, was killed. A 3-year-old boy and Marcellis Brown, Chester’s brother, were also shot.

Hill was arrested in Clark County by the Criminal Apprehension team Friday. He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on multiple felony charges including open murder.

Mays was arrested during a simultaneous operation by the FBI’s Criminal Apprehension Team in Portland and was booked into a Multnomah County detention facility in Oregon and was awaiting extradition to Las Vegas, police said.

The local Criminal Apprehension Team is a multi-jurisdictional task force led by the FBI and staffed in Metro’s Major Violators Bureau. It is comprised of FBI special agents as well as officers from Metro, Henderson and the North Las Vegas police departments.

The May shooting may have been in retaliation for a 2022 fatal shooting, according to a police report released in July.

The shooting occurred after a birthday party Chester’s family held at the Sky Zone on Prairie Falcon Road. As Chester, Brown and the 3-year-old boy left, they were “ambushed” and shot by two men, police said.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.