Homicides

2 suspects in fatal shooting arrested in California

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 24, 2023 - 10:55 am
 
(Getty Images)
Two suspects in the February shooting death of a man in a west Las Vegas apartment have been arrested in California.

Kenisha Rice, 36, and Sheldon Johnson, 34, were booked into the San Bernardino County jail and awaiting extradition, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

Martin Curtis Loftis, 35, of Las Vegas, was found Feb. 6 with multiple gunshot wounds on the bedroom floor of an apartment on the 8600 block of Starboard Drive, which is in The Lakes area west of South Durango Drive between West Sahara Avenue and West Desert Inn Road.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

