23-year-old man killed in quadruple shooting identified

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the man who died Monday after a quadruple shooting in central Las Vegas the day prior.

Clark County coroner’s office (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the man who died Monday after a quadruple shooting in central Las Vegas the day prior.

He was 23-year-old Kieron Hatchett, the coroner’s office said, and he died of gunshot wounds to the head. His death was ruled a homicide.

Officers were called to Rainbow and Westcliff boulevards around 1:52 a.m. on Sunday in response to a report that four people had been shot. Police said the shooting broke out after a fight at a dinner party at a restaurant in the 1700 block of South Rainbow.

Police did not name the restaurant, but said four people involved in the fight got into a car and left the restaurant. When they were stopped at the intersection of Rainbow and Westcliff, a second vehicle pulled up and someone shot at the first vehicle.

The four victims drove themselves to MountainView Hospital, police said. Two were transferred to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where Hatchett died. Police did not provide information about the surviving three victims or their conditions.

Anyone with information may contact Metro homicide detectives at 702-828-3521 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.