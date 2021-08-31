97°F
Homicides

26-year-old man shot to death at west Las Vegas residence ID’d

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 31, 2021 - 12:34 pm
 
Police investigate a shooting around the 8200 block of Gilded Crown Court, near Desert Inn Road ...
Police investigate a shooting around the 8200 block of Gilded Crown Court, near Desert Inn Road and Durango Drive, in Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a man shot and killed Thursday morning in a west Las Vegas neighborhood.

He was 26-year-old Bryant Furgeson, the coroner’s office said. His death was ruled a homicide due to a gunshot wound to the chest.

Furgeson was shot during a confrontation that left another person injured at a home on the 8200 block of Gilded Crown Court, a residential area near Desert Inn Road and Durango Drive, the Metropolitan Police Department has said.

Police were called to the home about 4:10 a.m. Thursday, and found Furgeson in the house’s doorway suffering from a gunshot wound. He died at the scene, police said.

Another person was dropped off at a local hospital with nonlife threatening injuries from a gunshot wound, police said.

Detectives determined several people were staying at the home, and the shooting happened after a group of people “were in a confrontation” in front of the house, Metro said.

It was unclear Tuesday if police have identified a suspect or suspects.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact Metro’s homicide section at 702-828-3521. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

