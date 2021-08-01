3 arrested after body found in Cathedral Canyon

Authorities are investigating a homicide in Cathedral Canyon, which sits between Las Vegas and Pahrump.

Detectives with the Nye County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a homicide Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Cathedral Canyon. (Nye County Sheriff’s Office via Facebook)

Three suspects were arrested Monday in connection with a homicide reported in Cathedral Canyon early Sunday.

At about 6 a.m., a witness reported seeing someone drop a body off in the canyon, Capt. David Boruchowitz with the Nye County Sheriff’s Office said. Cathedral Canyon sits between Las Vegas and Pahrump.

The body was identified by the Sheriff’s Office on Monday as 27-year-old Roy Jaggers of Las Vegas

The Sheriff’s Office said 27-year-old Heather Pate of Las Vegas, 36-year-old Kevin Dent of Las Vegas and 37-year-old Brad Mehn of Pahrump were all arrested on charges of murder, kidnapping, conspiracy to commit murder and battery with substantial bodily harm. They were booked into the Nye County Detention Center without bail.

It’s unclear how Jagger was killed. Further information was not immediately available, but the Sheriff’s Office said more details would be released on Tuesday.

