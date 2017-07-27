4-year-old boy stabbed to death in Las Vegas murder-suicide

The father of a 4-year-old boy forced his way into the home of his estranged girlfriend and stabbed his child to death Wednesday evening in Las Vegas, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Police officers stand at the corner of West Pebble Road and South Riley Street in Las Vegas, Wednesday, July 26, 2017, after a stabbing at 8781 Norton Peak Ave. (Chitose Suzuki Las Vegas Review-Journal @chitosephoto)

Police said the man forced his way into the home, tied the boy and his mother with zip ties and repeatedly stabbed them. The boy’s grandmother was at the home and called 911, and got the child and his mother out of the home and took them to Southern Hills Hospital, said Metro Lt. Dan McGrath.

“I don’t have words to explain another incident like this,” McGrath said. “We’ve had too many of these. As a community I think, we really need to come together because of innocent people and children losing their lives.”

The call came in just after 7 p.m. from a home on the 8700 block of Norton Peak Ave., near South Durango Drive and West Pebble Road, Metro said. McGrath said there one previous domestic violence call at the home, and that came in 2015. The man did not have a violent criminal history, McGrath said.

The man, believed to be in his late 20s, was found dead inside the home with apparent stab wounds, McGrath said.

Police have not determined how long the attack went on, or how the grandmother escaped with the mother and child.

The woman “has significant stab wounds to her face and neck,” but is in stable condition at University Medical Center, McGrath said. The boy was pronounced dead at 7:20 p.m.

“It’s just awful what has happened here tonight,” McGrath said.

The names of the man and the victims were not released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

8781 Norton Peak Ave., Las Vegas