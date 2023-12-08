57°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Homicides

Admitted affair drove man to kill wife, burn body, police say

By Peter S. Levitt Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 8, 2023 - 10:23 am
 
Freddie Wright (Henderson Police Department)
Freddie Wright (Henderson Police Department)

A 43-year-old man, who told authorities he was incensed by his wife’s apparent affair with another person, confessed that he strangled her and burned her body in Henderson, according to court records and a Henderson Police Department arrest report.

Police arrested Freddie Wright III on Nov. 27 after the body of Janell Bowen was recovered from a 55-gallon metal bin on Nov. 21, the report said.

According to the report, an autopsy showed “significant evidence of asphyxiation by strangulation,” along with “contusions to the upper back, three fractured ribs, and apparent evidence of vaginal trauma.”

On Nov. 24, witnesses told police that Wright and his six children had stayed at their residence for about two weeks in November. They said Bowen also came to stay at the residence.

One witness said she saw Wright strangling Bowen one night, with his hands “wrapped around her neck.” The witness told police she heard Wright say, “Die B——” while sitting on top of her, according to the report.

After his arrest, Wright admitted that he had killed Bowen, whom he identified as his wife. According to the report, Wright told police that, upon Bowen admitting she was having a “relationship” with another person, Wright “snapped” and “proceeded to strangle her by placing his hands around her neck.”

According to the report, Wright wrapped Bowen’s body in blankets, loaded it into his vehicle and “drove around, as he didn’t know what to do.” Wright told police that he put the body inside a “trashcan” and drove it to an “abandoned hotel,” where he left it overnight.

Wright told police that the next day, he returned to the hotel, loaded the trashcan — still containing Brown’s body — into his vehicle, and “proceeded to drive around again.” He later parked and put the trashcan on a road near the Whitney Mesa Recreational Trailhead in Henderson. Wright said he returned later that day, poured gasoline onto Brown’s body, “and lit her on fire,” according to the arrest report.

After Wright’s confession, police found a red gas can in the area where Wright said he had thrown it after setting Brown’s body on fire, the arrest report said.

Wright was booked on charges including open murder and is being held without bail.

On Wednesday, Henderson Justice of the Peace ordered Wright back in court Jan. 29 for a preliminary hearing.

Contact Peter S. Levitt at plevitt@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
1
National Finals Rodeo opening show canceled after UNLV shooting
National Finals Rodeo opening show canceled after UNLV shooting
2
UNLV gunman had ‘target list,’ sheriff says
UNLV gunman had ‘target list,’ sheriff says
3
3 killed in UNLV shooting were professors on campus
3 killed in UNLV shooting were professors on campus
4
Downtown casino plans 5-day closure
Downtown casino plans 5-day closure
5
UNLV shooting: 3 victims, gunman dead; reports name suspect
UNLV shooting: 3 victims, gunman dead; reports name suspect
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Man arrested in Henderson death where body was found burned in metal drum
Man arrested in Henderson death where body was found burned in metal drum
Man who shot arrows at cars in Henderson sentenced to prison
Man who shot arrows at cars in Henderson sentenced to prison
Man arrested in Lake Las Vegas killing tells police victim raped him
Man arrested in Lake Las Vegas killing tells police victim raped him
Prosecutors drop murder charge against teen
Prosecutors drop murder charge against teen
HPD: Stolen vehicle dispute escalated to deadly shootout
HPD: Stolen vehicle dispute escalated to deadly shootout
Henderson police: Man held knife toward officers, asked to be shot
Henderson police: Man held knife toward officers, asked to be shot