Homicides

Man arrested in Henderson death where body was found burned in metal drum

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 27, 2023 - 4:23 pm
 
Updated November 27, 2023 - 4:46 pm
Freddie Wright (Henderson Police Department)
A suspect has been arrested in connection with a Henderson homicide death in which a woman’s body was found last week in a metal drum.

Freddie Wright, 43, was taken into custody Monday by the Criminal Apprehension Team and booked into the Henderson Detention Center on suspicion of one count of open murder, one count of first-degree arson and one count of destroying evidence.

Firefighters were called to respond to a fire in the 1700 block of Sunset Road, near Arroyo Grande Boulevard, t about 8 p.m. Nov. 21. The woman’s body was found after the fire was extinguished.

The victim has not yet been identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

The Criminal Apprehension Team is a multi-jurisdictional task force led by the FBI and staffed by various Las Vegas Valley law enforcement agencies.

No other details have been released.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

