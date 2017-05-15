After death, Nevada ACLU calls on Las Vegas police to stop using neck restraint

Clark County Coroner. (David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The ACLU of Nevada is calling on Las Vegas police to abandon the use of a neck restraint following the weekend death of a man on the Strip after he was stunned with a Taser, punched and then rendered unconscious using the controversial technique.

Calling the death of Tashii Brown of Las Vegas “very strange,” Tod Story, executive director for the American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada, said Metropolitan Police Department officers should immediately halt the use of the technique, which reduces the flow of blood to the brain, to subdue combative suspects.

“Too many questions remain,” Story said.

Brown, 40, of Las Vegas, was pronounced dead about 1:40 a.m. Sunday at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center after a struggle with police 40 minutes earlier. The Clark County coroner’s office had not determined a cause of death as of Monday afternoon.

Questions surrounding his death went unanswered by police on Monday.

Metro refused to answer questions about its policies with regard to the neck-restraint technique and how officers are trained to use it.

Different than a police shooting?

A Metro spokesman also drew a distinction Saturday on how the department handles officer-involved shootings and other in-custody deaths, saying it is not required to release information in the same manner, including naming the officer involved.

Story said he was under the impression that Metro policy was to release information about all police-involved deaths. The only difference between this incident and an officer-involved shooting is that there was no gun involved this time, he said.

The Metropolitan Police Department sent out a news release about the fatal encounter Sunday but have given no other details ahead of a planned briefing on Wednesday.

According to police, Brown approached two uniformed officers about 1 a.m. inside The Venetian, 3355 S. Las Vegas Blvd. South. He was described as “acting erratic” and paranoid and said the man told the officers “people were chasing him.”

He then left the hotel tried opening the tailgate and then driver’s side door of a truck near the rear of the property, at which point the officers used a Taser on him. The Taser had an immediate effect on Brown, but the Police Department said he continued to fight with officers.

One officer then struck Brown multiple times with a closed fist and administered “a department approved control technique called the Lateral Vascular Neck Restraint,” according to the release. Brown became unresponsive and CPR was performed before he was taken to the hospital.

Trademarked technique

The Lateral Vascular Neck Restraint is a technique trademarked by the National Law Enforcement Training Center in Kansas City, Missouri. The technique calls for an officer to put pressure on the sides of a person’s neck to slow the blood traveling to the brain. The officer should place the turn of their elbow over the person’s windpipe so breathing is not obstructed.

Applying the neck restraint for between seven to 15 seconds will consistently render a person unconscious. Most people regain consciousness within 30 seconds.

Story pointed out that the department has faced million-dollar lawsuits in the past after the neck restraint technique resulted in death. At least five people, including Brown, have died since 1990 after police applied it, he said.

“This particular technique has resulted in the deaths of other individuals,” Story said. “Why is it being used?”

In 1993, the agency paid more than $1.1 million to the family of Charles Bush, a 39-year-old drug user who died of heart failure resulting from a neck hold.

In 2003, the agency paid $500,000 to the family of 33-year-old French national Philippe LeMenn. The mentally ill man died of asphyxiation resulting from the restraint while being subdued at the Clark County jail.

In 2006, robbery suspect James Lewis, 37, died from cocaine intoxication, with police restraining procedures and a heart ailment also contributing to his demise, according to an autopsy. Family members said police attempted a “choke hold” on Lewis while he was resisting arrest.

In 2009, the agency paid $1 million to the family of Dustin James “DJ” Boone, who died after three Las Vegas police officers taking him into custody for a mental health evaluation used the restraint to subdue him.

