Argument on RTC bus preceded fatal shooting in central Las Vegas

Officers responded to Paradise Road south of Sahara Avenue just after 8 p.m. on Sunday to a report of a shooting that left a man in his 20s dead.

Las Vegas police say an argument on a public transit bus preceded a homicide Sunday night in central Las Vegas.

Officers responded to Paradise Road south of Sahara Avenue just after 8 p.m. to a report of a shooting, Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said.

Spencer said that three men were involved in an argument on a Regional Transportation of Southern Nevada bus, and that the argument continued on Paradise after all three got off the bus. One of the three then pulled out a gun and fatally shot another. The victim, in his 20s, died at the scene.

The identity of the victim was not immediately released by the Clark County coroner’s office pending notification of next of kin.

Police do not know what the men were arguing about. No arrests had been made as of Monday afternoon.

