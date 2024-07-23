Arrest made in 2003 homicide, Henderson police say

A suspect is in custody in a cold-case homicide that occurred in 2003 in Henderson.

Ricky Lee Trader, 47, was picked up by authorities in Reno on July 16 and extradited to the Henderson Detention Center on Tuesday, according to a Henderson Police Department release.

Police say the body of Theresa Romano, 28, was discovered Sept. 4, 2003, at a residence on the 200 block of Gold Street. She had died from sharp force trauma, and the incident was determined a homicide, police say.

